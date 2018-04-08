Day hoping for Masters final round chaos

Jason Day says he'll put faith in the old adage the Masters doesn't start until the back nine on Sunday, acknowledging his third-round move is likely too late.

Jason Day carded a three-under-par 69 to move to one-under overall at the Masters.

Day, who opened the week with a sloppy 75, continued to improve at Augusta National with a three-under-par 69 on moving day to climb to one-under overall.

But with Patrick Reed running away with the lead on day three, former world No.1 Day sits a distant 13 shots back of the American.

"Looking back at the week, I'm a little disappointed with how I started because it kind of got me on the back foot," Day said.

With a runner-up and a third in seven previous Masters appearances, Day knows he is fighting an uphill battle but isn't waving the white flag just yet.

"Obviously, over the last three to five years you've seen some pretty crazy things happen," Day said.

"If I can shoot seven or eight under tomorrow, you never know what could happen.

"Especially on the back nine with 11, 12 and then 15 and 17 and 18 coming home."

Day's lowest round at Augusta is a 64 he carded during the second round during his 2011 Masters debut, when he finished equal second.

The 11-time US PGA Tour winner says the key to going low in the final round will be to avoid frustration at mistakes.

"I think it's going to be a lot more attitude tomorrow than anything," Day said.

"I was really frustrated (in the first round) because things weren't happening.

"Today was a lot better; I was calmer out there and I drove it well and hit a lot of quality iron shots.

"If I can just come in and enjoy the (final) day, that will help a lot."