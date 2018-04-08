McIlroy, Reed in Masters final round duel

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed have sensationally thrown down the Masters gauntlet on each other to set up a mouth-watering Sunday final pairing at Augusta National.

A dramatic third round climaxed when McIlroy deflected all the pressure onto 54-hole leader Reed but the American returned serve moments later.

The rivals, who duelled in epic fashion during a Ryder Cup singles match in 2016, will play in the final pairing after Reed maintained his place atop the famous white and green leaderboards courtesy of a five-under-par 67.

At 14 under, Reed leads the Northern Irishman by three shots with McIlroy equalling his career-best Masters round of 65 on Saturday.

Four-time major winner McIlroy claimed Reed had added expectations, having attended nearby University of Georgia and Augusta State college.

"I'm really excited to show everyone what I've got, to show Patrick Reed what I've got and all the pressure is on him," McIlroy said.

"He went to Augusta State and has a lot of support and I'm hoping to spoil the party."

Told of McIlroy's comments, Reed pointed to the fact McIlroy has a chance to become just the sixth golfer to win all of golf's four major championships with a Masters victory.

"He's trying to go for the career grand slam; you can put it either way," Reed said.

"Honestly, I woke up this morning and didn't feel any pressure."

The 27-year-old Reed did his best to pour cold water on the idea the final group is a rematch of their dramatic Ryder Cup match of two years ago.

The clash in Minnesota featured emotional celebrations and taunting as Reed helped Team USA to a dominant victory with a one-up win over McIlroy.

Reed, chasing a maiden major title, insisted McIlroy did not hold a psychological advantage despite winning a US Open (2011), British Open (2014) and two US PGA Championship titles (2012, 2014).

"Not really," Reed said.

"I'm not out there to play Rory; I'm out there to play the golf course.

"At the end of the day, if I go out and feel pleased with how I play then it should be an enjoyable Sunday."

World No.8 Rickie Fowler shot 65 to sit outright third at nine under, with Spanish young gun Jon Rahm (65) solo fourth at eight under.

Marc Leishman was the leading Australian, his 73 dropping him to six under.

Countryman Cameron Smith, who nearly aced the par-3 16th, closed with two bogeys to card a 70 and finish at three under.

Jason Day's 69 lifted him to one under while 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott signed for a 70 to be two over.

Four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods carded an even-par 72 to remain at four over.