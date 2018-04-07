News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

The numbers on day two at the Masters

Evin Priest
AAP /

DAY TWO AT THE MASTERS:

THE LEADERS - Patrick Reed (66, nine under); Marc Leishman (67, seven under); and Henrik Stenson (70, five under).

THE AUSSIES - Marc Leishman (67, seven under, outright second); Cameron Smith (72, one under tied 14th); Jason Day (71, two over, tied 28th); Adam Scott (73, four over tied 40th)

BEST ROUND - Patrick Reed, 66 (nine birdies and three bogeys)

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "The history that's around Augusta National, to be able to drive down Magnolia Lane and see the perfect grass and the lush, green fairways - it's basically golf's heaven." - Half-way leader Patrick Reed

Back To Top