Leishman stalks Masters leader Reed

Marc Leishman says he has rarely felt more relaxed at a major championship, despite putting his Masters campaign on the line with a bold play which kept him in the mix after two rounds at Augusta.

Playing alongside four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods in front of enormous crowds, Leishman hit the shot of the day to book his place in Saturday's final group alongside halfway leader Patrick Reed.

The American fired stunning six-under-par 66 that elevated him to nine under, but Leishman (67) stayed within striking distance two shots behind.

Leishman put it all on the line at the par-5 15th, when he hit a slinging draw around the pine trees from 220 yards with a five iron for his second shot from the fairway.

It landed on the green and settled six feet from the hole; Leishman then calmly drained the putt for eagle.

"I thought someone was going to shoot a good score, so why not me?" Leishman said.

The 34-year-old Victorian admitted the last time he felt more confident on golf's biggest stage was the 2015 British Open.

* Adam Scott struggles on day two at Augusta

* Tiger makes halfway cut but trails by 13 shots

Having nearly lost wife Audrey to a severe case of sepsis earlier that year, Leishman came from the wilderness with two sensational closing rounds at St Andrews to force his way into a playoff he ultimately lost.

"Yeah, this would be one of the most relaxed," Leishman said.

"I was probably more relaxed at the British Open; that was so close to Audrey being sick that I didn't care about golf at that point.

"I was just happy to have a wife."

Eyeing a maiden major title, one of Leishman's closest calls came at the 2013 Masters where he tied fourth behind countryman Adam Scott.

"I just feel comfortable around here," Leishman said.

"I played with Scotty that day when he won and I saw firsthand what it takes to win around here.

"You have to grab the bull by the horns because it's not going to come to you; you have to go out and win it."

Meanwhile, Henrik Stenson (70) grabbed outright third at five under.

Overnight leader Jordan Spieth dropped four shots in seven holes but steadied the ship to card a 74 to remain in the hunt at four under.

The 2015 Masters winner Spieth shares fourth with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (71), while world No.1 Dustin Johnson (68) and No.2 Justin Thomas (67) are tied sixth at three under.

Cameron Smith was next best of the Australians, well placed at one under after a solid even-par 72.

Jason Day battled his way back with a 71 to sit at two over, while Scott (73) was at four over, a shot better off than the cut line.

Joining Scott at four over was Woods, who avoided his first missed cut as a professional at the Masters despite struggling to a 75.