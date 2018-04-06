Finau's shame, pain, fame at Masters debut

Tony Finau's past 24 hours included a little bit of everything: Pain. Embarrassment. Concern. Relief. Determination. Excitement.

Tony Finau chipping on the 18th hole of his first round at the Masters.

The 28-year-old American with Polynesian roots battled through a severely sprained ankle and shot a four-under 68 in the opening round at the Masters.

How he injured it was somewhat comical, albeit painful to watch. How he overcame it was downright extraordinary.

"You can't make that up," he said.

It was one of the best - certainly most unpredictable - story lines of the tournament's first day.

Finau dislocated his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday and then popped it back into place.

Finau had an early morning MRI on Thursday to determine whether he could make his Masters debut.

Doctors cleared him to play, and his ankle was tightly taped as he headed to the practice range. No pain-numbing shots or pills. Just pure grit.

"I was just extremely happy that nothing was seriously wrong with my foot," he said.

"Quite honestly, it was a pretty cool moment followed by probably one of my most embarrassing moments and a scary moment at the same time.

"It was quite crazy, all the emotions that I dealt with overnight, but I was more than ecstatic to just be walking to that first tee and be playing in my first Masters."

His swollen ankle didn't feel quite right and he found himself compensating on certain shots.

Simply put, he couldn't put his full weight on that foot; a huge concern for a guy among of the PGA Tour's longer hitters.

"It definitely hurt at different points of the round," Finau said.

Yet he finished tied for second with Matt Kuchar, two shots behind leader Jordan Spieth.

"I look at myself as a pretty mentally tough person, and I think I showed that today in my round," he said.

"Just able to put my head down and play."