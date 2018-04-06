Day dunks shot into beer cup at Masters

Dunking his second shot into a fan's beer cup has helped ensure Jason Day continues his record of sloppy starts to the Masters.

Jason Day has left himself with work to do after a three-over-par 75 on day one at the Masters.

Day admitted he faced an uphill struggle after posting a disappointing three-over-par 75 that left the former world No.1 nine shots adrift of first-round leader Jordan Spieth.

Day's second shot on the par-4 first hole bounced off a patron watching from under the trees and into his cup.

Having waited while the man chugged the beer before handing the ball back, Day got a free drop but made a bogey which set the tone for a patchy round.

The 11-time US PGA Tour winner continued to plummet down the leaderboard, making the turn at four over, but steadied the ship on the back nine.

In his seven previous Masters appearances, Day averaged 72.29 for opening rounds and ensured he shot over par for the second consecutive Thursday at Augusta.

"I need to start better; it's disappointing because I think I did the exact same thing last year and it's been like that for a few years," Day said.

"So I have a lot of work to do over the next few days."

Day has contended regularly at Augusta, having finished runner-up on debut in 2011 and third when countryman Adam Scott won in 2013.

"If I get off to a good start, I'm usually around the lead by the end of Sunday," he said.

But Day, who won the US PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines in January, is confident of turning it around on day two.

"You never know what can happen at the Masters and I have to keep clawing myself back into the tournament," Day said.

"I have to keep fighting and pushing because I feel like the game is there; I just have to play smart, aggressive golf."