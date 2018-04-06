News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sergio Garcia's Masters defence is in tatters after racking up 13 shots at the par-five 15th hole.
Garcia hits five-straight balls in the water for historic 13
Day sends shot into fan's beer at Masters
Day sends shot into fan's beer at Masters

Spieth leads but Finau stars after dislocating ankle

Reuters
7Sport /

Tony Finau has stunningly defied the freak ankle injury he suffered on the eve of the Masters to temporarily grab the lead during the first round on Thursday.

Tiger's brilliant gesture for cancer sufferer
0:33

Tiger's brilliant gesture for cancer sufferer
Leishman with the shot of the day
0:31

Leishman with the shot of the day
Sergio Garcia hits fifth consecutive shot into water
0:26

Sergio Garcia hits fifth consecutive shot into water
Golfer fixes busted ankle after horror hole-in-one celebration
0:46

Golfer fixes busted ankle after horror hole-in-one celebration
GOLF: Masters: Round Three wrap
1:30

GOLF: Masters: Round Three wrap
GOLF: Masters:Round 2 wrap
1:30

Leishman surges into second at Masters
Leishman laments 15th hole
1:18

Leishman laments 15th hole
Is Tiger a real threat to win the Masters?
2:34

Is Tiger a real threat to win the Masters?
sport
3:37

Bird-Smith's beautiful post-gold interview
Matt Nagy says he is excited to work with Mitchell Trubisky
0:21

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy excited to impart Alex Smith's wisdom on Mitchell Trubisky
Aussie Bird-Smith wins walking gold
1:30

Aussie Bird-Smith wins walking gold
Brown takes extraordinary swipe at Bennett
0:31

Brown takes extraordinary swipe at Bennett
 

Finau, whose status for the year's first major was up in the air as late as Thursday morning, mixed six birdies with two bogeys for a four-under-par 68 that gave him the clubhouse lead.

He was only overshadowed by countryman Jordan Spieth, who reeled off five-straight birdies to snare the lead at -6, two ahead of Finau.

Finau suffered the injury during the Masters Par 3 Contest when he charged toward the green after a hole-in-one.

Moments after Finau turned and started to backpedal down the fairway he rolled his left ankle and fell to the ground.

Finau popped his ankle back into place right on the fairway and while an X-ray later on Wednesday revealed no breaks he was only deemed fit to play after an early-morning MRI scan.

The World No.34 set off in the afternoon wave at Augusta National and got off to an inauspicious start with a bogey at the par-four opening hole.

But Finau, who was playing alongside Germany's Bernhard Langer and Japan's Yuta Ikeda, quickly steadied the ship with a birdie at the par-five second.

Remarkable recovery. Image: Getty

That marked the start of a flawless 12-hole stretch that included five birdies. His only other bogey came at the par-four 14th and was followed immediately with a birdie before closing with three consecutive pars.

Of Tongan and American Samoan descent, Finau is the first person of such ancestry to play on the PGA Tour. He turned professional aged 17 in 2007, turning down college scholarship offers to play basketball.

In 2015 Finau played his first year on the PGA Tour and in 31 starts that year he made 22 cuts and enjoyed five top-10 finishes. He earned his sole PGA Tour victory in 2016 at the Puerto Rico Open.


Back To Top