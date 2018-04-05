The Masters story of Tiger and his cubs

An early highlight of Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's first Masters week was a brush with 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, who is mounting a hopeful comeback from long-running back problems.

Tiger Woods has inspired a generation of golfers trying to beat him at the Masters.

"I saw his bag outside the clubhouse with his caddie," the 21-year-old says.

He expected it would be a "fanboy moment" to meet Woods at Augusta National.

Sharma was a newborn in 1997 when Woods, then a grinning 21-year-old, became a global sensation for his 18-under-par romp to victory at Augusta.

Woods, who spent 683 weeks as golf's top-ranked player, is a decade removed from his last major title and missed most of 2016-17.

"I don't feel like it's been that long that I've been out here competing and playing," Woods says. "I know it's gone by super fast. A lot of these kids, some of their first (golf) memories are of when I won my last major championship. That's what's crazy."

Now 42, he is "still getting used to" the adoration of players half his age.

"It's flattering, it's nice, but I still want to compete," he says. "And I want to beat these guys."

Chinese amateur Yuxin Lin, just 17, began playing as a six-year-old. "I wanted to hit golf balls like Tiger," he says.

Chilean amateur Joaquin Niemann, 19, describes his night this week spent sleeping in the Crow's Nest, a five-bed loft available to amateurs above the Augusta National clubhouse with "a lot of history inside."

The walls are lined with photos of Masters champions who first played at Augusta as amateurs and shared the clubhouse lodging.

Niemann describes pictures of defending champing Sergio Garcia of Spain, "and also Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods - and just sleeping in the same bed they slept in feels nice. So once I get home I can say that I slept in that bed."

Jon Rahm, 23, turned pro in 2016 and arrives for his second Masters ranked third in the world with two wins since November, but is so new on the tour that he's never seen an in-form Woods.

"I think he's been an idol to all of us," the Spaniard says.

He describes Woods' arrival at the driving range as an event.

"As soon as Tiger walked in everybody stood up and started clapping," Rahm says. "It doesn't happen for anybody else. It's when someone like Tiger is back in the game and is back at Augusta, it's special."

Despite his admiration for the four-time Masters champion, Rahm confesses mixed feelings.

Woods returning to form "would be great to see," but he fears that another run of dominance leaves "a lot less room for the rest of us to win."

But Woods' presence is "great for the crowds, great for TV, great for the tournament," Rahm says.

"You can tell the atmosphere's different at the golf course when he's there."

Sharma recalls buying tickets to see Woods play in Delhi, "running from one green to another just to catch a glimpse."

"I have never seen so many people on a golf course ... that day so many people came out to watch him," he says. "Thousands and thousands of people."

Sharma hopes to play his own part to inspire the next generation.

"Every sport needs a hero, and we have a few heroes back home," Sharma says.

"But a major winner has a different sound to it. So I feel like if (an Indian player) can have a major win, it will just do wonders for the game back home."