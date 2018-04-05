Hole-in-one joy shortlived for happy Finau

Tony Finau is optimistic of making his Masters debut after he suffered an ankle injury during the pre-tournament par-three contest.

Tony Finau rejoices his hole-in-one in the Par-3 contest before injuring himself in the celebration.

Finau was running backwards in an enthusiastic celebration of a hole-in-one on the seventh when his left ankle buckled underneath him.

The 28-year-old then popped the dislocated ankle back into place and carried on, but declined to speak to reporters after leaving the ninth green.

X-rays later showed it was not broken, with Finau now waiting on the results of an MRI scan before deciding whether to go ahead with the tournament.

On Twitter, he said: "Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic."

Finau is due to begin his first round at 12.43pm on Thursday (0943 Friday AEST).