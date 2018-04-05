Golfer fixes dislocated ankle after horror ace celebration

Call it the hole-in-one celebration gone wrong.

Tony Finau’s ace on the par-3 seventh during the Masters Tournament Par-3 Contest was a thing of beauty: flew by the hole, pulled the string to back it up and watched it jam back some 30 feet straight into the cup.

So excited was Finau that he took off in a dead sprint, first forward, then backward, and that’s when it went wrong.

Finau’s left ankle buckled, he fell to the ground, and as he got up it appeared that he actually had to pop his ankle back into place.

If that was the case, Finau showed little sign of injury, as he finished his round – two more holes – without a noticeable limp.

Asked afterward as he walked to the clubhouse at Augusta National how he felt, he only said, “I’m going to get it checked out.”

He was ushered into the clubhouse and later provided an update on Twitter:

Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic. https://t.co/m9y5T1a9Uy — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 5, 2018

And now you can add Finau to the lore that is the Curse of the Masters Tournament Par-3 Contest.

The contest has been held every year since 1960. And exactly zero times has the winner gone on to win the actual Masters Tournament. The streak will continue this year, as 68-year-old Tom Watson won the Par-3 and will not be playing in the Masters.

Finau, despite the fall, obviously hopes to be playing Thursday.