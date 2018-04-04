Leishman in Tiger's group for Masters first round

Marc Leishman will have a close up view of Tiger Woods' highly-anticipated Masters comeback amid a mouth-watering draw for the Australian contingent.

Chasing his first major championship title, Leishman will have to deal with huge crowds and hype after he was drawn to play alongside 14-time major winner Woods and England's Tommy Fleetwood for the opening two rounds from Thursday.

The laidback Victorian is taking it in his stride.

"Any time you get a pairing like that, I guess I'll take it as a compliment from Augusta National," Leishman said.

"I'm excited about it; it's the biggest stage and it would be nice if I can get out there, show everyone what I can do and put myself into a position to win that green jacket on Sunday."

World No.16 Leishman is among a quality four-man Australian tilt at Augusta - the smallest representation since 2013.

He is joined by Adam Scott, who won the Masters that year, as well as world No. 11 Jason Day and Brisbane youngster Cameron Smith.

With all four ranked inside the world's top 60, Scott says the chances aren't any lower for another Australian winner at Augusta.

"It shows how difficult it is to qualify but the guys are in good form," Scott said.

"Cam is in the best form of his career, Leish has played so well for the last 18 months and Jason is always good.

"Everyone has probably got their expectations up to have a good week and it wouldn't surprise me to see any of us (win)."

Renowned golf commentator Ian Baker-Finch, who won the 1991 British Open, believes Day has the best chance to don the green jacket.

"The four guys have all got a chance, but you have to give the edge to Jason because he drives it so well and he hits the ball so high which are both crucial at Augusta," Baker-Finch said.

"I remember in 2011, he made it look easy when he finished runner-up on debut.

"Seven years on, he's got a lot more experience under his belt and he's won a major (at the 2015 US PGA Championship)."

Day will play the opening rounds alongside two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, and 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Scott is grouped with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and Spanish world No.3 Jon Rahm, while Smith will play with Americans Billy Horschel and Chez Reavie.

Other big-name groups include 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth with in-form Swede Alex Noren and 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson is with No.8 Rickie Fowler and American veteran Matt Kuchar.

Sergio Garcia will begin his Masters title defence alongside world No.2 Justin Thomas and amateur Doc Redman.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will play with Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello.