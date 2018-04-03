News

Marc Leishman will play with Tiger Woods in his opening round at the Masters.
Leishman in Tiger's group for Masters first round

The facts and figures for 2018 Masters

AAP /

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2018 MASTERS:

Tournament: The 82nd Masters.

Dates: April 5-8.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,435 yards.

Par: 36-36-72.

Purse: To be determined ($11 million in 2017).

Field: 87 players (81 professional, six amateurs).

Cut: Top 50 and ties, and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Last year: Sergio Garcia won his first major in his 70th attempt as a pro, rallying from a two-shot deficit with six holes to play to beat Justin Rose on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. The turning point came at the par-5 13th when Garcia had to take a penalty drop from the bushes left of the tee. He saved par, went birdie-eagle to tie Rose and won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in sudden death after Rose made bogey.

Eye on Tiger: Tiger Woods returns after missing the Masters three of the last four years with a back injury.

The odds: The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook had odds at 50-1 for Woods winning the Masters before he returned to competition in the Bahamas the first week in December. Six tournaments later, he is close to favouritism.

Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy will try for the fourth time to win the Masters and become the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam.

New chairman: Fred Ridley takes over as chairman of Augusta National, succeeding the retired Billy Payne.

Key statistic: This is the only major where Tiger Woods has never missed the cut as a pro.

Noteworthy: It has been 20 years since a player in his 40s won the Masters.

Quoteworthy: "There's no other golf course like it in the world and there's no other golf tournament like it. It is literally a player's heaven." - Tiger Woods.

