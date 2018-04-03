News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tiger nails brilliant eagle in Masters practice
Tiger nails brilliant eagle in Masters practice
Adam Scott won't have Steve Williams on his bag at the Masters for the first time in three years.
Scott eyes Masters without caddie Williams

Day hopes Masters can ease cricket pain

Evin Priest
AAP /

Jason Day hopes an Australian can win the Masters at Augusta National and ease the sporting public's pain over cricket's ball-tampering saga.

Adam Scott returns to Augusta
0:30

Adam Scott returns to Augusta
Change of irons to spark Masters tilt
0:37

Change of irons to spark Masters tilt
All eyes are on Tiger - Day
1:09

All eyes are on Tiger - Day
Day prepared for strongest ever field
0:47

Day prepared for strongest ever field
Faf du Plessis with a captains knock
0:32

Du Plessis's brilliant captain's knock
Tigers hold off fast-finishing Eels
1:30

Tigers hold off fast-finishing Eels
Five Things you need to know ahead of Geelong v Hawthorn
0:59

Five Things you need to know ahead of Geelong v Hawthorn
Spurs stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
1:30

Spurs stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
South Africa put Australia to the sword on Day Three
1:30

South Africa put Australia to the sword on Day Three
Deng scores goal of the season contender
0:38

Deng scores goal of the season contender
Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
1:30

Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
The Waratahs stun the Brumbies
1:30

Waratahs too good for Brumbies
 

Speaking on Monday, former world No.1 Day admitted the four-man Australian contingent at Augusta were deflated to watch the fallout from the third Test in Cape Town and the sanctions given to disgraced trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"Yeah, it was a little bit disappointing to see what happened with the Australian cricket (team) and I don't understand what they were trying to accomplish with that ball," Day said.

"I mean, (cricket) is the top tier of Australian sports; they had a reputation and unfortunately I think it's tarnished to a certain degree now.

"I'm sure a lot of Australians feel the same way.

"A lot of people were disappointed with what unfolded in South Africa (but) hopefully they can do some damage control and get back what they lost."

With the sporting world's attention turning to golf's premier event, 2015 US PGA Championship winner Day is inspired to give Australian sports fans something to cheer for.

Namely, a second Masters victory to go with Adam Scott's historic 2013 triumph.

"Hopefully an Australian winning this week will definitely take some pressure off that," Day said.

"Hopefully it is me, but hopefully it's (at least) one of the other guys."

Day joins countrymen Scott, Marc Leishman and youngster Cameron Smith in the field for the year's first major, which starts Thursday (Friday AEST).

Although Australia is fielding its smallest Masters contingent since 2013, all four golfers are ranked within the world's top 60.

Day is in the strongest form, having notched a US Tour win at Torrey Pines and a runner-up at Pebble Beach this year.

Back To Top