Improved Ko 20th at year's first major

Lydia Ko saved her best until last with a 68 at the year's first major tournament in California to finish in a share of 20th.

The former Kiwi world No.1 improved 12 places on Monday (NZT) courtesy of her four-under round at the Mission Hills Country Club course.

It left her eight strokes behind a trio of leaders who underwent an extended play-off which had to be postponed because of bad light.

Eight-time South Korean major winner Inbee Park and little-fancied Swede Pernilla Lindberg couldn't be separated after playing the 18th hole four times.

They will return in the morning to find a winner.

American Jennifer Song was eliminated from the play-off on the third hole.

On the pace following her opening round, Ko saw her hopes of repeating her 2016 triumph in Rancho Mirage virtually disappear with a 73 in round three.

The world No.15 is without a tournament win for nearly two years.

The next major is the US Women's Open in late May.