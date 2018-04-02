WHO TO WATCH AT THE 2018 MASTERS

JASON DAY (AUS)

Age: 30

World ranking: 12

US PGA Tour wins: 11

Best in a major: Win (2015 PGA Championship)

Masters played: 7 (6 cuts made)

Best Masters: T2 (2011)

Odds: $19

Why he can win: He has two top-three finishes and another top-10 at Augusta. Earned a win and a runner-up in his first two US Tour events of 2018.

Why he might not: Trying too hard. The Masters is the major Day wants the most and he needs to contain his emotions at Augusta.

ADAM SCOTT (AUS)

Age: 37

World ranking: 61

US PGA Tour wins: 13

Best in a major: Win (2013 Masters)

Masters played: 16 (14 cuts made)

Best Masters: Win (2013)

Odds: $56

Why he can win: Comfort. Experience is everything at the Masters and Scott doesn't have the stress of trying to break through for a maiden win.

Why he might not: The putter. Scott ranks a lowly 195th on the US Tour in strokes gained for putting.

MARC LEISHMAN (AUS)

Age: 34

World ranking: 16

US PGA Tour wins: 3

Best in a major: T2 (2015 British Open)

Masters played: 5 (2 cuts made).

Best Masters: T4 (2013)

Odds: $56

Why he can win: Shot-making. Leishman ranks in the top 40 on the US Tour for approach play, can shape the ball both ways and his stock fade with the irons plays well into Augusta's slick greens.

Why he might not: Has only made the cut twice in five Masters appearances, although he did tie fourth when Scott won.

CAMERON SMITH (AUS)

Age: 24

World ranking: 44

US PGA Tour wins: 1

Best in a major: T4 (2015 US Open)

Masters played: 1 (made cut)

Best Masters: T55 (2016)

Odds: $126

Why he can win: Form. Smith won the Australian PGA Championship in December, has 10 top-20 results in his past 13 starts worldwide and is coming off a tie for fifth at the WGC-Match Play last month.

Why he might not: Inexperience. It is only Smith's second visit to the Masters and it's been two years since he debuted at Augusta.

DUSTIN JOHNSON (USA)

Age: 33

World ranking: 1

US PGA Tour wins: 17

Best in a major: Win (2016 US Open)

Masters played: 7 (6 cuts made)

Best Masters: T4 (2016)

Odds: $12

Why he can win: The long-hitting world No.1 is seemingly back to his lethal best form, having won the the US Tour event in Maui by eight shots. He is ranked No.1 on tour for strokes gained off the tee - a massive advantage at Augusta.

Why he might not: Pressure. Johnson hasn't handled the Masters cauldron well, having taken seven starts to earn his first top-five result (2016).

BUBBA WATSON (USA)

Age: 39

World ranking: 21

US PGA Tour wins: 11

Best in a major: 2 wins (2012, 2014 Masters)

Masters played: 9 (8 cuts made)

Best Masters: Win (2)

Odds: $19

Why he can win: The form player in the world. The two-time Masters winner triumphed in Los Angeles in February before winning the recent WGC-Match Play in a canter.

Why he might not: Exhaustion. Watson may be out of gas after two emotional, drought-breaking victories on the US Tour.

RORY McILROY (NIR)

Age: 28

World ranking: 7

US PGA Tour wins: 14

Best in a major: 4 wins (2011 US Open; 2012, 2014 PGA Championship; 2014 British Open)

Masters played: 9 (8 cuts made)

Best Masters: 4th (2015)

Odds: $10 (favourite)

Why he can win: Comfortable winning at golf's major level, and has returned to form with his recent Arnold Palmer Invitational victory.

Why he might not: Pressure. McIlroy can become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam with a Masters win, but it may prove too much to handle.

TIGER WOODS (USA)

Age: 42

World ranking: 104

US PGA Tour wins: 79

Best in a major: 14 Wins (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 Masters; 2000, 2002, 2008 US Open; 2000, 2005, 2006 British Open; 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 US PGA Championship)

Masters played: 20 (19 cuts made)

Best Masters: Win (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)

Odds: $12

Why he can win: Because he's Tiger Woods. Has won four Masters titles and is trending towards a win with two top-fives on tour leading into Augusta.

Why he might not: Mistakes. Errant tee shots and double bogeys have cost Woods several chances to win during his captivating injury comeback this year.

JORDAN SPIETH (USA)

Age: 24

World ranking: 4

US PGA Tour wins: 11

Best in a major: 3 wins (2015 Masters; 2015 US Open, 2017 British Open)

Masters played: 4 (4 cuts made)

Best Masters: Win (2015)

Odds: $12

Why he can win: Recent form at Augusta. Has a win and two runner-ups in four starts and thrives on the lightning-quick greens.

Why he might not: Form. Hasn't lifted a trophy since the British Open in July and may lack the sharpness to close out the world's best if in contention.

PHIL MICKELSON (USA)

Age: 47

World ranking: 18

US PGA Tour wins: 43

Best in a Major: 5 WINS (2004, 2006, 2010 Masters; 2013 British Open; 2005 US PGA Championship)

Masters Played: 25 (22 cuts made)

Best Masters: Win (2004, 2006, 2010)

Odds: $19

Why he can win: Experience and form. 'Lefty' ended a near five-year winless drought at the WGC-Mexico Championship recently, just in time for a bid at a fourth green jacket.

Why he might not: Driving accuracy. Woes with the driver have him ranked 212th on tour for finding fairways, which he'll need to do to compete with the youngsters.

JUSTIN THOMAS (USA)

Age: 24

World ranking: 2

US PGA Tour wins: 8

Best in a Major: WIN (2017 US PGA Championship)

Masters Played: 2 (2 cuts made)

Best Masters: T22 (2017)

Odds: $11

Why he can win: Sheer ability. Thomas earned his eighth career US Tour win in February and in his four starts leading up to the Masters hasn't finished worse than ninth.

Why he might not: If the world No.2 doesn't win the Masters it will likely come down to the fact he gets beaten by a better player.

JUSTIN ROSE (ENG)

Age: 37

World ranking: 5

US PGA Tour wins: 8

Best in a Major: WIN (2013 US Open)

Masters Played: 12 (12 cuts made)

Best Masters: 2 (2015, 2017)

Odds: $19

Why he can win: Consistency. Rose has two runner-ups at the Masters in the past three years, and narrowly lost a playoff to Sergio Garcia last year.

Why he might not: Major pressure. Rose has had several chances to win a second major since his breakthrough US Open title in 2013 but hasn't been able to close out.

SERGIO GARCIA (ESP)

Age: 38

World ranking: 9

US PGA Tour wins: 10

Best in a Major: WIN (2017 Masters)

Masters Played: 19 (14 cuts made)

Best Masters: Win (2017)

Odds: $29

Why he can win: Carefree attitude. Now he's shed the tag as 'best player without a major', Garcia plays the Masters with a weight off his shoulders and could be dangerous as a defending champion in form.

Why he might not: No one has defended a Masters title since Tiger Woods won the 2001 and 2002 editions.