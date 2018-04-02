News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Veteran Ian Poulter won the Houston Open in a sudden-death playoff to earn a Masters berth.
Poulter off to Masters with Houston win

Scott eyes Masters without caddie Williams

Evin Priest
AAP /

Adam Scott admits it'll be an odd feeling not having accomplished caddie Steve Williams on the bag at the Masters for the first time in three years.

0329_1800_vic_golfer
1:53

Veteran, 90, gets golfer’s dream of a hole-in-one
Angry Runs Region: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette #1 vs. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram #8
0:54

Angry Runs Region: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette #1 vs. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram #8
Jaw Droppers Region: Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota's TD throw to himself #4 vs. Jake Elliott's game-winning 61-yard FG #12
1:19

Jaw Droppers Region: Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota's TD throw to himself #4 vs. Jake Elliott's game-winning 61-yard FG #12
Jaw Droppers Region: Philly Special #1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz's escape and amazing throw #8
1:04

Jaw Droppers Region: Philly Special #1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz's escape and amazing throw #8
Angry Runs Region: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell #3 vs. Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota #6
1:03

Angry Runs Region: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell #3 vs. Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota #6
Angry Runs Region: Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch #12 vs. Buffalo Bills RB Mike Tolbert #13
0:46

Angry Runs Region: Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch #12 vs. Buffalo Bills RB Mike Tolbert #13
Angry Runs Region: Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon #2 vs. LeGarrette Blount #7
0:53

Angry Runs Region: Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon #2 vs. LeGarrette Blount #7
Back 2 Campus - Michael Robinson & Saquon Barkley
1:00

Back 2 Campus - Michael Robinson & Saquon Barkley
Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald trains with knives
1:23

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald trains with knives
Which NFC North team will look the most different in 2018?
1:26

Which NFC North team will look the most different in 2018?
Victory for South Africa within grasp after Day Four
1:30

Victory for South Africa within grasp after Day Four
Nate Burleson: LeGarrette Blount will bring the big run the Lions need
1:06

Nate Burleson: LeGarrette Blount will bring the big run the Lions need
 

But 2013 Masters champion Scott has backed current bagman David Clark to pick up exactly where the Kiwi left off.

After helping Tiger Woods to 13 of his 14 major championship wins, Williams famously teamed up with Scott to deliver Australia's first green jacket.

Wellington native Williams was also a part of Scott's rise to world No.1 the following year.

But the pair split permanently before last year's US PGA Championship due to Williams' inability to caddie fulltime.

On the eve of the 2018 majors season, Scott has challenged himself and his regular US PGA Tour caddie to step up.

"It's going to be different not having Steve Williams standing next to me, who obviously has an incredible comfort and knowledge of Augusta," Scott told AAP.

"But I do, too ... that's where I really have to take ownership of how I play and manage golf courses.

"David has a lot on his shoulders now because he has got to perform full-time; there's no hop on, hop off or hiding behind Steve.

"Hopefully, some consistency between us and hard work will amount to success."

Aside from the 2015 Masters, when he briefly retired, Williams was on Scott's bag for every major between the 2011 US Open and last year's British Open.

In addition to the 2013 Masters title, their incredible partnership delivered a runner-up, four top-fives and five top 10s on golf's biggest stage.

"I had a luxury with Steve at big events where he's had so much success in the past, as a fall-back if I wasn't sharp," Scott said.

"Now, I've got to be sharp and hopefully that will rub off on David, so he will learn quickly and we will be on the same page."

Clark is no stranger to Augusta National, having caddied there for former Masters champion Vijay Singh.

"We've worked together a lot; and I'm not trying to turn him into the wizard of Augusta," Scott said.

"It's been a few years, but he's been there as a caddie many times with Vijay.

"He is certainly familiar, but I just want him to familiar with how I like to play (Augusta)."

Back To Top