Ko falls from contention at major

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has lost any chance of repeating her 2016 win at the year's first women's major following a modest third round.

Ko slipped from 15th to a share of 32nd at the ANA Inspiration in California courtesy of a one-over 73.

She was always playing catchup after shooting a double-bogey six on the third hole at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

The former world No.1, who hasn't won a tournament in nearly two years, is left battling for the minor money after slipping to three-under, 11 shots behind Pernilla Lindberg.

The Swedish leader, who has never won a tournament in an eight-year LPGA career, has led from the opening round.

Lindberg is 14-under, three strokes clear of unheralded American Amy Olson, with five golfers another shot back sharing third.