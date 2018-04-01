Chalmers well placed in PGA Houston Open

Greg Chalmers has surged towards the top of the Houston Open leaderboard as he tries to make a backdoor entry into the US Masters.

Greg Chalmers has shot a third-round 65 to put himself in contention in the Houston Open.

Needing to win to join fellow Australians Adam Scott, Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith in the Masters field, Chalmers fired a brilliant seven-under par 65 at the Golf Club of Houston to fast track his way into contention.

Chalmers' round was his lowest on the US PGA Tour since he posted the same score during the second round of the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

As he searches for his second Tour victory, the 44-year-old sits in a tie for of third at 12 under, two shots off the 54-hole lead shared by England's Ian Poulter and American Beau Hossler.

Poulter matched Chalmers' 65 as the best round of the day to follow up his second-round 64 as he also tries to qualify for Augusta.

Starting his round on the 10th hole, Chalmers strung together successive birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th before carding his lone bogey for the round at the par-4 17th.

He soon recovered from that lapse with a birdie on the first hole on his inward nine and picked up a further four shots and is easily the best-placed Australian.

Chalmers missed the cut in his only Masters appearance when Tiger Woods won for the second time in 2001.

Sitting one shot behind Chalmers is a group of six players including Sweden's Henrik Stenson (69).

Jordan Spieth (71) is in a group on 10-under 206.

The day turned dark for Rickie Fowler, though, as the American went from being the early leader to five strokes off the pace after a round that included a bogey, a double bogey and a triple bogey to go with five birdies.

Poulter sat alone atop the leaderboard for a long time at 14-under 202 before Hossler sank an eight-foot birdie putt at the last hole for a round of 69.