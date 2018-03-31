Ko improves to 15th at first major

Lydia Ko has improved five places to 15th at the first women's golf major of the year in California but she is some distance off the lead.

At the midway point of the ANA Inspiration, former Kiwi world No.1 Ko is on four-under after shooting a second successive 70.

The 20-year-old once again struggled with her driving accuracy at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, which reduced her chances of making ground on the leaders.

The 2016 champion is eight strokes behind Sung Hyun Park of Korea and first-rounder leader Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden.

That pair have opened up a three-stroke advantage on third-placed American Jessica Korda, who has been Ko's playing partner.