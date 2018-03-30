Ko 20th after first round of major

Lydia Ko's bright start to the year's first major has been dulled by a double bogey on the final hole.

Kiwi former world No.1 Ko is 20th at the ANA Inspiration in California, five shots off the pace on two-under.

The 20-year-old nailed four birdies and was two strokes from the clubhouse lead on Friday (NZT) before her error-laden effort on the par-five 18th hole proved costly.

Ko was rescued throughout the day by some fine putting, including a 40-foot monster on the fifth hole for her first birdie.

As has been the case in recent weeks, however, her long game was ragged, hitting just eight of 14 fairways off the tee.

World No.15 Ko is desperately looking for form as she closes in on two years without a tournament win.

She is hoping to find her touch at the tournament in Rancho Mirage, where she won the most recent of her two major titles, in 2016.

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg is the outright leader on seven-under, with Japan's Ayako Uehara and Spaniard Beatriz Recari a shot behind her.