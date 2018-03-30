Pampling makes flying start in Houston PGA

PGA Tour rookie Sam Ryder played just enough golf to get his name atop the leaderboard as Rod Pampling enjoyed an excellent start to the weather-affected Houston Open.

Ryder holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to reach eight-under par before it was too dark to continue.

The opening round was delayed two hours because of overnight rain that dumped more than 50mm on the Golf Club of Houston.

Pampling fired seven birdies and a lone bogey for a 66 to finish his round in a tie for fifth, two shots behind Ryder.

The 48-year-old's round included a 20-foot birdie putt on the par 3 16th hole.

Fellow Australian Greg Chalmers had five birdies in a bogey-free round of 67.

Former US Open champion Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway set the clubhouse target at seven-under.

Glover and Tway also had seven birdies in opening rounds of 65.

Ricky Fowler, who held the outright lead following an opening 64 last year before eventually finishing third, carded seven birdies and a solitary bogey in his 66 as he warmed up in style for next week's US Masters.

The final place in the field at Augusta National is on offer to the winner in Houston, and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is among those hoping to book a last-minute trip to Georgia.

Harrington, who has twice finished fifth in the Masters but has not played the year's first major since 2015, carded five birdies in a bogey-free 67 to finish a shot ahead of Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, who won his first major at Augusta in 2015 and blew a five-shot lead with nine holes to play in the defence of his title, finished his round in style with birdies on his last three holes.

The British Open champion has not been at his best so far this season and began the week ranked 201st in total putting, but believes he has been in far worse shape ahead of the Masters, where his course form reads 2-1-2-11.

Phil Mickelson, who won in Mexico three weeks ago, shot 30 on the front nine and was one off the lead until a double bogey on the 14th hole when it took him two shots to get out of a bunker. He shot 68.