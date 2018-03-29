'My time' to win Masters, Rose says

A year after losing a playoff to Sergio Garcia at the Masters, Justin Rose declared himself ready to finally to claim the green jacket.

The Englishman is one of several big guns using this week's PGA Tour tournament in Houston to prepare for Augusta, joining the likes of Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Rose embraced his status as one of the favourites for the first major of the year, making no effort to downplay his chances.

"Game-wise I'm where I want to be," he said.

"I guess it's getting comfortable with the feeling of knowing that I'm going in there (to the Masters) as one of the favourites and it's my time really to do it.

"Last year I enjoyed the (Houston) tournament and it obviously turned into a good run into Augusta for me.

"This is not about next week, but clearly when you're playing so close to a major that is always in the back of your mind."

Rose has been one of the hottest player in the world for the last few months, winning three times late last year, including a World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Shanghai.

The world No.5 has also has contended in his two most recent starts on the PGA Tour in Florida, and skipped last week's WGC Match Play in Austin to play instead in Houston.

"I've had a very simple train of thought the last few months," he said.

"I'm not coming in here trying to find my game or look for anything new."

While Rose is firing on all cylinders, three-times major winner Spieth is trying to diagnose his faults after a couple of ordinary performances.

He thinks he needs at least one hot round in Houston to provide a boost heading to Augusta.

"I want to shoot a low round, something lower than five under par, where I get out there, get into the flow of the round, where I'm not living and dying on shots," Spieth said.

"I'll know if I shot a low round in my mind whether the score is 65 or 68. I need a round that feels like that 65 that I can draw a lot off."