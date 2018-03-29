Ko paired with in-form Korda at major

Lydia Ko will have the in-form Jessica Korda as a playing partner at the first women's golf major of the year this week.

New Zealander Ko, herself struggling for form, will hope some of Korda's touch will rub off at the ANA Inspiration in California starting on Friday (NZT).

The former world No.1 has been inconsistent under the eye of a new coach and caddie in 2018, producing one top-10 finish but also missing one cut in five appearances.

Her ranking has slipped to 15th, passed by the likes of Korda, who is up to 12th.

Korda, who finished in a share of 11th with Ko last year, has begun 2018 in style after undergoing jaw surgery in the off-season.

With little practice, she won in her first start back on Tour in Thailand and then backed that up with another top-10 in Singapore.

The pair have an early first round tee-off at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.