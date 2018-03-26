Ji Eun-Hee produces ace in Classic win

Ji Eun-Hee had a hole-in-one to dramatically finish off Cristie Kerr and the rest of the challengers in the LPGA Classic on Sunday.

Ji Eun-hee of South Korea (file) won four cars and $270,000 prizemoney in winning the LPGA Classic.

Her lead cut from four strokes to one, Ji aced the 142-metre 14th with a seven-iron, the ball bouncing and rolling into the hole, to push her advantage to three shots.

Ji finished with a five-under 67 at Aviara for a two-stroke victory over Kerr and Lizette Salas in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills.

Ji finished at 16-under 272. The 31-year-old South Korean player earned $270,000 and two Kia cars, a Sorento for the hole-in-one and a Stinger for the victory.

She has four LPGA Tour victories, including the 2009 US Women's Open.

The 40-year-old Kerr closed with a 68. Salas finished with a 69.

Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith were the best of the Australians, both finishing nine shots behind the winner for a tie of 26th.