Steady as she goes for Ko in California

Lydia Ko has only the slimmest chance of winning the latest LPGA Tour event in California after failing to make headway in her penultimate round.

The Kiwi former world No.1 slipped from 15th to 17th overall at the Kia Classic courtesy of two-under 70 on Saturday.

Ko will enter the final round at Carlsbad four shots off the lead shared by Koreans Eun-Hee Ji and In-Kyung Kim and American Lizette Salas.

The 20-year-old's approach play was her weakest link, with her inaccuracy costing her three bogeys to go with her five birdies.

A former champion at the tournament in 2016, world No.15 Ko will need a big finish and for others to struggle to notch a first tournament win for nearly two years.