Thomas on the cusp of golf's No.1 ranking

Justin Thomas says the chance to knock Dustin Johnson off the top of golf's world rankings adds motivation to his World Golf Championships-Match Play semi-final in Texas.

With defending WGC-Match Play champion and top seed Johnson failing to advance from the group stage at Austin Country Club, he left the door open for world No.2 Thomas to take the throne.

Thomas will end Johnson's 57-week reign at the top if he defeats Bubba Watson in Sunday morning's clash.

"I just hope it happens tomorrow," Thomas said.

"I've never experienced it and I don't know what's going to come with it, but I'm just worried about trying to beat Bubba Watson."

Thomas's rise up the rankings has been meteoric.

He climbed to world No.2 with his victory at the Honda Classic in February, and cemented it with a runner-up finish to Phil Mickelson, after a playoff defeat, at the WGC-Mexico in March.

The 24-year-old Thomas defeated Australia's Marc Leishman in a playoff at the US PGA Tour event in Korea in October, which was the fifth win of his calendar 2017.

Among those titles was a maiden major - the US PGA Championship - en route to claiming the $US10 million FedEx Cup series.

"My confidence level is just higher," Thomas said when asked to explain his world-beating form.

"I know I have the game to play at the top of the top, but it's just been a lot of hard work and I'm just trying to ride this hot streak as long as I can."

Johnson has held the world No.1 spot since usurping Australian Jason Day in February last year.

Thomas downed Kyle Stanley 2 and 1 to book his final four meeting with two-time Masters winner Watson, who accounted for Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 and 3.

Alex Noren defeated Brisbane native Cameron Smith 4 and 2, and the Swede will go up against Kevin Kisner, who thumped England's Ian Poulter 8 and 6.