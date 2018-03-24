Ko loses ground in California

It was one step forward and two steps back for Lydia Ko, who lost ground on the leaders on day two of the latest LPGA Tour event in California.

Former Kiwi world No.1 Ko carded a one-under 71 at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad to drop from eighth to 15th place on five-under.

The gap to the leader climbed from two shots to eight as American Christie Kerr burst clear of the field. Kerr's stunning 64 on Friday opened up a five-shot cavern on her nearest chasers.

Ko putted brilliantly in her opening 68 but was let down badly with the flat stick a day later.

Her driving was vastly improved, hitting 13 out of 14 fairways compared to just seven in round one.

However, she required 32 putts compared to her previous 25.

A former tournament champion, Ko is desperately seeking form after missing the cut last week in Phoenix.