Dustin Johnson smashes 489-yard drive, longest in PGA in at least 15 years

Dustin Johnson, one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, only enhanced that reputation Friday with an incredible 489-yard drive at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin.
According to the the PGA Tour Media team:
Golf fans are lamenting the fact there is apparently no video of the drive, but it really did happen.
Johnson's drive came on the 573-yard 12th hole at Austin Country Club, a downhill hole famous for long drives. Here's a look at Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all ripping 410-yard-plus drives on the hole Wednesday.
To further illustrate the epic nature of Johnson's shot, he entered the tournament tied with Hudson Swafford for the longest drive this season, a 430-yard shot at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January. He outdrove that by more than half a football field Friday.