Ko goes low in fast-finishing round

Lydia Ko's red hot putter was the key to a storming finish to her first round at the latest LPGA Tour event in California.

The Kiwi former world No.1 shot birdies on five of her last nine holes to record a four-under 68 at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad.

She shares eighth place, two strokes behind leaders Hee Young Park (Korea), Jackie Stoelting (USA) and Caroline Hedwall (Sweden).

It represents a much-needed glimmer of form the 20-year-old, who has slid to 15th in the world rankings.

Ko is winless for nearly two years and missed the cut last week in Phoenix following a steady but unspectacular start to the season.

More difficulties appeared to loom when she opened, on the back nine, with bogeys on holes 11 and 15.

One-over at the turn and with her fairway play looking shaky, she suddenly found her touch, particularly on the greens where she required just 25 putts.

"I was able to hole some really good putts on my back nine, which was key," she said.

"I wasn't hitting the ball fantastic so being able to hole some long ones was good.

"Hopefully I'll be able to keep that momentum going."

Ko won the tournament in 2016 and remembered the part good putting had to play that week.