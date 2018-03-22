News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sergio socks it to rival with shoeless shot
Sergio socks it to rival with shoeless shot

Aussie Smith ready for Matsuyama showdown

Evin Priest
AAP /

Australians Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are set for tough matches against star opponents on day two of the World Golf Championships-Match Play in Texas.

Brisbane native Smith, making his WGC-Match Play debut, outlasted Patrick Cantlay on day one to earn a two-up win at Austin Country Club.

Having raced to a three-hole advantage, world No.50 Smith says withstanding a late fightback from Cantlay gives him a confidence boost to take on fifth seed Hideki Matsuyama in Thursday's second round.

"It was good match and Patrick came home pretty hard but I'll take a lot out of that win," Smith said.

"I played pretty solid. I don't think I made a bogey today, which is pleasing on a tough course."

Smith knows he will have to be sharp to beat world No.6 Matsuyama, who defeated countryman Yusaku Miyazato 2 and 1 in his first match.

"Hideki is one of the best players in the world so we'll be expecting a lot out of him," Smith said.

"But I have to stick to what I do best, keep grinding out scores and try outlast him."

Leishman was among several big scalps, taken 3 and 2 by unheralded American Julian Suri - the last man in the field who qualified when Dutchman Joost Luiten withdrew injured before the event.

Other upsets included defending champion and No.1 seed Dustin Johnson losing 3 and 1 to Bernd Wiesberger (52nd seed), Phil Mickelson falling 3 and 2 to Charles Howell III (59th) and 57th seed Peter Uihlein shocking last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Rory McIlroy with a 2 and 1 win.

"Everyone here deserves to be here. Julian played good but I played terrible and I only had two birdies," Leishman said.

However, 11th seed Leishman refuses to lie down and is confident of turning his fortunes around in time to face two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson on day two.

"I'll never give up. If I win my next two matches I have a chance to go through," Leishman said.

"Bubba is a great player and he won (the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles) recently so I'll have to play well to beat him."

Rounding out the Australian contingent was two-time WGC-Match Play winner Jason Day, who swept aside James Hahn 4 and 2.

Day now takes on former US PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner.

The elite 64-man WGC-Match Play sees the top points scorers from each four-man group advance to the round of 16 elimination matches.

Back To Top