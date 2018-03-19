Warne's epic golfing achievement at Augusta

Spin king Shane Warne has racked up yet another incredible sporting achievement, but this time it's come a long way from a cricket pitch.

Warnie's epic golfing achievement on the 16th at Augusta

The 48-year-old Aussie cricket legend, who took 708 Test wickets across 145 Tests, swapped the six-stitcher for a six iron to hit an epic hole in one, but wait for it.

He racked up the achievement, his first ever hole in one, on the world famous 16th at Augusta - the home of the Masters!

The site of many unforgettable Masters moments, including Tiger Woods' famous chip-in on the very same hole at the 2005 Masters.

The news was first broken on Twitter by a golfing partner of Warne, who's sharing a golf tour of dreams with the spin king.

@ShaneWarne Well done on first hole in one - and to do it at Augusta’s 16th! 👏 👏👏👏👏 — Cutmaker (@cutmaker) March 18, 2018

Warne was quick to share the news, and happily added some detail for his 3.3 million Twitter followers.

Thanks buddy, 155 yards to a back right pin into the wind ! Hit a 6 iron, one hop and in ! Can’t believe it !!!!!!!!! Was my first ever hole in one & what a place and pin to do it 👍🏌🏿✔️ https://t.co/ijS4cs1B83 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2018

"155 yards to a back right pin into the wind!" Warne wrote.

"Hit a 6 iron, one hop and in! Can’t believe it!!!!!!!!! Was my first ever hole in one & what a place and pin to do it."

Warne joins some illustrious company with the rare achievement, with just 19 hole-in-ones being recorded on the 16th hole at Augusta in 83 years of Masters tournaments.

Delivery to Gatting now relegated to Shane’s second greatest moment in sport... https://t.co/420pmHJ800 — Dan Nicholl (@dannicholl) March 18, 2018

Unbelievable. Literally the dream. Concerns over a 155 yard 6 iron tho. ⛳️ — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 19, 2018

Before the round, Warne had taken to Instagram to share his excitement at the opportunity to play on the hallowed fairways of Augusta.

"Woke up this morning in Miami with a sense of huge excitement, nerves and anticipation as @rossdesmond @blackheart4good & I are of to Atlanta to play the best golf course in the world, yep - Augusta!" Warne wrote.

"Very thankful & grateful for this amazing opportunity & experience, let’s do this! My aim is to break 90 of the back tees."

The cricket legend is currently enjoying a week-long trip across the USA, playing some of the best golf courses the country has to offer.

Warnie couldn't have picked a much more iconic hole to nail the shot of his life.