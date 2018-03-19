Rory McIlroy has ended an 18-month winless drought with a stunning victory at the US PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

McIlroy ends drought with incredible Bay Hill title

On Sunday, four-time major winner McIlroy blitzed the elite field at Orlando's famed Bay Hill course with a final round eight-under-par 64.

The Northern Irishman's 18-under total left him three shots clear of runner up Bryson DeChambeau (68), while in-form Englishman Justin Rose (67) was third at 14 under.

McIlroy's 14th US Tour win is his first victory worldwide since claiming the Tour Championship on September 25, 2016 - the day legendary golfer Palmer died aged 87.

The 28-year-old McIlroy stormed home with four straight birdies starting at the 13th and highlighted by a chip-in from off the green at the par-4 15th.

He then drained a 24-foot birdie putt at the 18th before and emotional celebration.

"I've kept saying the last few weeks, I wasn't far away ... it's so nice to see everything come together, finally," McIlroy said.

"I've worked hard on everything, not just my putting but my ball-striking and iron play."

A host of big names threw their hat into the ring during a thrilling final day, with overnight leader Henrik Stenson carding a spirited 71 to finish fourth at 13 under.

Eight-time Bay Hill winner Tiger Woods delighted enormous crowds when he pulled within one of the lead courtesy of three back-nine birdies, but faded with two bogeys to finish at 10 under.

The 14-time major winner iced his last tournament before the Masters with 69 to earn a second top-five finish in as many weeks.

Meanwhile, Australia's Marc Leishman signed off his Palmer title defence in style with a 67 to finish at eight under the card to sneak inside the top 10 with a share of seventh.

Jason Day, the 2016 winner at Bay Hill, was in dire straits after dropping three shots early but salvaged an even-par 72 and five under total and a top-25 result.

Fellow Australian Adam Scott was also solid on day four, posting a 71 in his last competitive round before the Masters as he earned a two under score.

Perth native Curtis Luck struggled to a 76, finishing at one over