Stenson leads Palmer event as Woods stalls

Henrik Stenson has kept his place atop the leaderboard on day two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Overnight leader Stenson fired a three-under-par 69 at Orlando's famed Bay Hill course, moving to 11 under the card.

The 2016 British Open winner is joined in a share of the lead by American Bryson DeChambeau (66) and the pair will take a two-shot lead into Saturday's third round over unheralded American Talor Gooch (70), who is outright third at nine under.

Backing up his brilliant 64, Stenson says he's using the weekend rounds to build his confidence for the Masters, which is just three weeks away.

"I don't think I've entered Augusta too many times with good confidence. I wouldn't say I'm overly confident at this point either," Stenson said.

"I would love to get a good result here this week then carry that into Augusta because it's the major I have performed the (worst) over the years and the one I want to perform the best going forward."

Meanwhile, 14-time major winner Woods poured cold water on hopes he could get himself into Saturday contention, unable to pick up a shot during an even 72.

The eight-time Bay Hill winner sits at four under and seven shots off the pace but in trademark fashion refused to rule himself out of the contest.

"The fact I've played under the gun so many times out here and won so many tournaments, I've experienced so many different ways of winning," Woods said.

"I'm quite a few back but if it gets warm like it's supposed to on the weekend then (I am) going to make some birdies."

Perth youngster Curtis Luck raced up the leaderboard with a 68 to be the leading Australian at five under.

Luck, a Web.com Tour member playing at Bay Hill on a sponsor's exemption, is one shot ahead of defending Palmer champion Marc Leishman (70).

"This could be my only start on the PGA Tour this year so I've got nothing to lose and I'm just going to give it a crack on the weekend," Luck said.

Adam Scott (70) clawed back up the leaderboard to one under while countryman Jason Day, the 2016 Palmer champion, is a shot back at even par after signing for a 71.

Stuart Appleby (70, four over) and Cameron Smith (74, five over) missed the one-over halfway cut.