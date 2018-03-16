Tiger drains incredible 71-foot putt

Tiger Woods has drained an incredible 71-foot putt in a red-hot performance in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods has again found himself high on a US PGA Tour leaderboard after a tie for second at last week's Valspar Championship.

On Thursday Woods fired a four-under-par 68 during the opening round at Florida's famed Bay Hill course.

A record eight-time winner of the Palmer event, Woods is four shots back of leader Henrik Stenson.

The 2016 British Open winner Stenson upstaged an in-form Tiger during an eight-under-par 64.

The 41-year-old Swede enjoyed a one-shot lead over Aaron Wise, with unheralded American Talor Gooch a further shot back.

"I feel way more comfortable in the tournament setting," Woods said after his round.

"It's taken a few tournament rounds under my belt to be able to get into this position (regularly), but I've got my tournament feels now, which is nice."

Teeing off the 10th, Woods put on a ball-striking clinic on his front nine - hitting seven of the first nine greens in regulation and four of seven fairways from the tee to jag three birdies.

But the wheels appeared to come off early on his back nine when an out-of-bounds tee shot resulted in a double bogey six at the par-4 third.

But Woods bounced back in trademark fashion with three birdies on the home stretch iced by a stunning 71-foot birdie putt he drained from off the green at the par-3 seventh (watch above).

The vintage moment had fans in meltdown on social media.

Always wondered when I was little what it felt like to play on tour in the early 2000’s when Tiger was unbeatable. I bet it felt a lot like it does today! Brb headed to practice so I don’t get lapped. — Keith Mitchell (@K_m_Mitchell) March 15, 2018

Makes 71-footer to take the solo lead ... pic.twitter.com/KijpckR1uT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2018

I’m going to say it people!!!!Tiger Woods is baccccccccck!!!! — jerryrice (@JerryRice) March 15, 2018

Tiger Woods is officially the unofficial #1 player in the world. — Griffin Flesch (@griffinflesch) March 15, 2018

Tiger Woods dropping a bomb from 71 feet.



Please really be back.

pic.twitter.com/EqcYV1zKIs — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 15, 2018

Defending champion Marc Leishman finished as the leading Australian, sitting at two under after a 70.

A shot back is Perth youngster Curtis Luck (71), while big-name countrymen Jason Day and Adam Scott both shot 73.

"I just didn't give myself opportunities, it's pretty hard to make birdies from 51 feet and I didn't hole anything today," said Day, the 2016 champion at Bay Hill.

Queenslander Cameron Smith struggled on day one, dropping to three shots during a 75 and he's one shot ahead of Stuart Appleby (78).