Jason Day hungry to continue PGA momentum

Jason Day believes he won't have any trouble continuing his electric start to the US PGA Tour season despite entering the Arnold Palmer Invitational after four weeks off.

Jason Day enters the Arnold Palmer Invitational looking to maintain a hot start to the season.

Day, the 2016 winner at Florida's famed Bay Hill course, won his first US Tour event of the year at Torrey Pines before finishing tied second in his next start at the Pebble Beach Pro Am.

The Australian former world No.1 admits he walked off the iconic Pebble Beach course itching to play another tournament.

"After the first week I started scratching my neck (with restlessness)," Day said on Wednesday.

"I'm definitely confident in my abilities right now, but I've just got to keep grinding away because I don't want this to stop.

"I want the success to keep coming."

The 30-year-old Day took a month off to spend time with his mother Dening, who travelled from Queensland to the US to have follow-up scans on a lung cancer she had diagnosed last year.

But Day says the rest period has him raring to tee off at the Palmer event, where he's been grouped with eight-time Bay Hill winner Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama for the opening rounds.

"I needed to do that; it was always good to have a good rest," Day said.

"I've put in some hard work and my body feels good, so I'm refreshed and ready to go.

"My coach (Colin Swatton) and I went up to TPC Sawgrass and worked really hard on some things this past week and the game is feeling really sharp."

Before the sudden-death play-off victory at Torrey Pines, Day had never won his first US event of the year.

But he looks to have recaptured the form which saw him win five US titles in 2015, including the US PGA Championship, before holding the world No.1 ranking for 47 consecutive weeks in 2016.

Day leads the US Tour for strokes gained in putting, while he ranks sixth for average driving distance (315.4 yards) and in the top 25 for driving accuracy.

It has prompted Las Vegas bookmakers to install Day as a heavy favourite for next month's Masters at Augusta.

Day is joined in the elite Arnold Palmer Invitational field by defending champion and fellow Australian Marc Leishman, as well as countryman Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Curtis Luck and Stuart Appleby.