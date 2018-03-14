Day out to 'stop' resurgent friend Woods

Jason Day says he's licking his lips at the chance to topple comeback king Tiger Woods at the US PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.

Jason Day and Tiger Woods have spent a total of 734 weeks as the world's No.1 golfer.

Former world No.1 Day has been placed in the marquee group alongside 14-time major winner Woods and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds at Florida's famed Bay Hill course.

But Day says he won't get caught up in the fanfare of Woods's return from injury, which went into overdrive when the 42-year-old tied for second at the Valspar Championship.

"I'm going to do my best to try and stop him," Day told AAP on Tuesday.

"The way he played last week was off the charts, from his chipping to driving, and his irons were amazing.

"He was firing on all cylinders and I've always wanted this moment where I'm playing against Tiger and he's playing great golf; so I can't wait for the challenge."

World No.10 Day has waited a long time to be paired with an in-form Woods, who last completed a full PGA Tour season in 2013, before injuries and surgeries stalled his career.

Last year, Woods spent 10 months on the sidelines recovering from spinal fusion surgery.

Before his fifth event of 2018, Woods returns to Bay Hill as a record eight-time winner of the 52-year-old tournament.

"There's going to be a lot of buzz this week, especially him coming back here and trying to win for the ninth time," Day said.

"The good thing is no one is really talking about me; they're talking about Tiger which is good because I can put my head down.

"I'll be out there trying to do a job, so I can't worry about him.

"If I'm focussed and ready to go, I won't see anyone I'm playing with; all I will see is myself."

However, 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Day will need to overcome a poor record when paired with his idol Woods.

On four occasions on the PGA Tour, Day has missed the cut three times.

Fellow Australian Marc Leishman is excited at the chance to defend the title he won last year against a field which includes the 79-time US Tour winner Woods.

"I think everyone pays attention when Tiger is playing well," Leishman said.

"It's exciting that probably the greatest player ever is back and there's a lot more interest in golf now than four months ago.

"I hope he keeps playing well so I can have the opportunity to fight it out on Sunday (during the final round) with him."

Rounding out the Australian contingent at Bay Hill is Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Stuart Appleby and Curtis Luck.