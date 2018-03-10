Some golfers will go their whole lives without ever hitting a hole-in-one, making this amazing feat all the more remarkable.

Golfer born without hands nails incredible hole-in-one

In a testament to triumph over near-insurmountable obstacles, a 26-year-old golfer born without hands has drained a hole-in-one.

And what's more, it's the second time he's done it.

Brandon Canesi has spent the last two decades on the golf course, courtesy of some modified clubs with longer shafts and adjusted grips.

Earlier this week, Canesi was playing at the Wizard Golf Club in South Carolina and stepped up to the 150-yard par-3 17th hole.

Canesi played a slight draw with his seven-iron, allowing for a touch of breeze, and, well … see for yourself in the video above.

Canesi also owns an ace that he made on a 190-yard hole with a five-wood.

“On the front nine, I played another par-3 from pretty much the same distance, and I shanked it and made 6,” he told Golf.com.

“That’s just golf. Things happen. You just have to keep your head up. Patience and effort. That’s what it’s all about.”

Canesi hopes to work in golf operations, and is enrolled at the Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach.

He’s also founded “Hole High,” an organisation dedicated to showing kids with physical challenges that opportunities still abound.

