Tiger Woods' name was back atop the leaderboard for the first time in a long time after an electric second round at the PGA Tour event in Florida.

Tiger storms into contention with vintage display

Woods made four birdies, got a few good bounces and kept a clean card on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook until the last hole for a three-under 68 on Friday.

He was among the clubhouse leaders upon completion of his round, trailing Canadian Corey Conners by two shots.

Paul Casey and Brandt Snedeker also had 68s, while Ryan Palmer had a 66 to join Woods at four under.

"I don't think this will be leading, but at least I'm there with a chance going into the weekend," Woods said.

"Today was a good day."

Adam Scott was two over and tied for 38th while fellow Australians compatriots Cameron Smith and Rod Pampling both carded rounds of 72 to be one over.

Woods took the lead with a birdie on his 14th hole, the par-5 fifth.

He gained even more momentum with a 12-foot par putt from the collar of the fringe at the seventh and was heading toward a bogey-free round until his wedge on the par-5 ninth rode the shifting wind to the right and into the gallery, his ball on a woman's bag.

He could not get up and down for par but didn't seem all that bothered.

Five months ago, Woods didn't have the clearance to begin hitting full shots.

In his fourth PGA Tour event in seven weeks, he looks like a contender.

"I've come a long way in that span of time," Woods said.

Woods's charge has given the crowds in Tampa much to cheer about.

"The roars are a little louder, and there's certainly an energy about the gallery that you don't have anywhere else," Woods's playing partner Jordan Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth missed the cut for the second time this year, after a second round 71.

Henrik Stenson, the other major champion in the playing group, had another 74 and missed the cut.

Woods never really saw his name on the board but he could sense from the crowd that everything was going his way.

"To play myself into contention this early into it was nice..." he said.

"I feel comfortable out there."