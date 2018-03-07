Los Angeles (AFP) - Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's reward for an impressive run of recent form will be a first-ever major appearance after the rising star was handed an invite to next month's Masters on Tuesday.

Indian prospect Sharma gets Masters invite

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said the 21-year-old had been offered a spot in the field after a four-month spell which has included two wins and a ninth-place finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship last weekend.

"Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified," Ridley said in a statement.

"As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April."

Sharma's run of form included a victory at the European Tour's Joburg Open in December before a win at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur last month.

He followed that up with a strong performance in Mexico last weekend, where he led after 36 and 54 holes before settling for a share of ninth place.

Sharma, the world number 66, will become only the fourth Indian player to compete in the Masters, following Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri.

The Masters takes place from April 5-8.