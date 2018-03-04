Golfer nails incredible putt with back to the hole

Canadian golfer Matt Hadwin has pulled off an extraordinary birdie putt with his back to the hole.

Golfer nails crazy putt with back to the hole

Playing at the WGC Mexico Championship on Saturday, Hadwin took an unconventional shot at a 2 on the Par 3 third hole.

Not even looking at the hole and with his body sideways, Hadwin used the big slope to hit his ball way right of the hole before it come all the way back and dropped in.

It will undoubtedly go down as one of the most spectacular putts of the year.

India's Shubhankar Sharma survived some shaky moments to maintain his two-shot lead after the third round.

Sharma, the 21-year-old Asian Tour Order of Merit leader whose European Tour wins this season at Johannesburg and the Maybank Championship have propelled him to number 75 in the world, is making his first start in an elite World Golf Championships event.

He's vying to break into the top 50 in time to earn a Masters berth.

With a win on Sunday he would become the youngest player to win a WGC event, eclipsing the mark of Patrick Reed who won the 2014 WGC Mexico Championship at 23 years old.

with AFP