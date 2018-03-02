Aussie Lee in contention at Singapore golf

Australian golfer Minjee Lee has made a significant move with a six-under-par 66 to be five strokes behind leader Danielle Kang at the halfway mark of the LPGA women's championship in Singapore.

Lee joins American Cristie Kerr and Chella Choi of South Korea in a three-way tie for fourth in a tight tussle behind American Kang.

A day after chipping a tooth when she fell asleep while stretching, Kang was all smiles on Friday after firing a second-consecutive bogey-free round to open a four-shot lead.

The 25-year-old has recorded just one victory on the LPGA Tour, at last year's PGA Championship, and the Californian was well on her way to doubling that tally when she seized control with a course record-tying eight-under-par 64.

Kang, who started the day tied for fourth after an opening 68 at the New Tangjong Course, jumped to the top of the leaderboard with four birdies on her outward nine before moving effortlessly away from her rivals with four more coming in.

She is 12-under 132 overall, four ahead of compatriots Nelly Korda and Marina Alex on another day of low scoring at the 63-player limited-field event being played at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"Honestly, the game is coming easy right now. There are lots of birdies out there. I'm more focused on being present and just hitting the shots. I'm hitting it well, rolling the putt well," Kang said.

"I'm not really worried about the results of how those shots come out. It feels like just a cruising day - just hit fairways, greens and have a run for a birdie."

Australian Katherine Kirk is one under overall in a five-way for 36th.

Su Oh has slipped to equal 41st with seven other players after shooting a four-over second round to be even with the card heading into Saturday.

Sarah Jane Smith (T49) sits at one over for the event.

Last week's winner in Thailand, Jessica Korda - Nelly's elder sister - Briton Charley Hull and former winner Jang Ha-na are also in contention, the trio joining two others in a tie for seventh on six under for the tournament.

Overnight leader Jennifer Song's good work from Thursday came undone when she dropped five shots in her opening three holes, although the American rallied in an erratic round to finish the day on four under.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Kang said she would continue to think about "fairways, greens and putts" and hope her troublesome tooth did not flare up to affect her chances of victory.

"Every time I hit a shot, I'm like, it keeps scratching - it's raw here, but it's okay," Kang added while pointing at her cheek. "I just don't chew on this side. I'll be fine."