Australians dominating NZ Open golf

Australian golfers are leading the charge, filling the top six positions at the halfway mark of the New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Daniel Nisbet has dropped from first to second after Friday's second round, despite a five-under-par 66, with Terry Pilkadaris claiming top spot.

Pilkadaris is 15 under overall after an eight-under 64, while Callan O'Reilly has surged to third with a stunning 11-under 61.

O'Reilly broke the course record at The Hills.

"It's one of those things, golf - it's not the most sane game," O'Reilly said.

"I played good golf, gave myself opportunities and made them.

"I did a little bit of work on Tuesday, trying to fix the driver a little bit, but it was outstanding today."

Travis Smyth, Harris Endycott and Jamie Arnold sit behind the top-three fellow Australians.

"I have had something like six runner-up finishes. That's the frustrating thing since my last victory (in Brunei in 2005)," Pilkadaris said.

"To win a golf tournament, you have to have a little bit of luck - sometimes you get it; sometimes you don't."

Unfancied Kiwi Harry Bateman is doing all he can to keep the pace, sitting on 12 under overall.

Bateman shot a five-under 67 on Friday to remain within touching distance of the six Australians.

Compatriot Tim Wilkinson is one shot behind him on 11 under for the tournament after returning a seven-under 65.

Kiwi young gun Nick Voke is tied for 25th, while local tournament hopes Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry have missed the cut, the former by one stroke.

The final two rounds this weekend will be played at Millbrook Resort.