Tiger makes a goose out of web-footed local

An unfortunate goose got in the way of Tiger Woods as the 14-time major winner went on a birdie hunt in more ways than one at the Honda Classic.

Woods continued to impress with a trio of birdies in the final round of the Florida PGA event on Sunday, but a web-footed local got a rude shock after one of the American's tee shots.

After beginning the day at level par, seven off the lead, Woods made it to three under before a bogey at nine stunted his momentum.

His third gain of the day came at the eighth, where an accurate tee shot disturbed a goose that had waddled carelessly into the middle of the fairway.

Thankfully, the ball had already bounced twice and was not traveling at enough pace to injure the luckless bird.

It was made to look quite the goose though as the ball rolled into its path - causing the goose to take a comical tumble.

Woods even managed to claim another birdie of his own to raise his hopes of charging into contention, but a dropped shot at the next stymied his momentum.

The American eventually finished on even par in a respectable tie for 12th - eight shots off Justin Thomas and Luke List, who had to go into a playoff to decide the winner.

Thomas captured his eighth US PGA Tour title with the sudden-death playoff victory over List - who could only manage par on the first extra hole.

Thomas went for the green with his second shot at the par-5 18th extra hole and two-putted for birdie to claim the trophy.

In regulation, overnight leader List birdied the last hole to post a one-under-par 69 but was joined at eight under when Thomas birdied the 72nd hole for a 68.

Sweden's Alex Noren finished solo third at seven under courtesy of his closing 67.

The win marks Thomas's sixth US Tour title since the start of 2017 and moves him up a spot to world No.3, ahead of childhood friend Jordan Spieth for the first time in his career.

Tiger Woods signed off on the third event of his injury comeback from spinal fusion surgery with a solid even-par 70, finishing outright 12th at even par.

Woods was delighted with his performance in his third event of an injury comeback from spinal fusion surgery.

It was his best finish in an official PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.



" I feel very happy the way I played the entire week; I really controlled my ball flight and hit the ball really," Woods said.

"Each and every (tournament), I'm getting better and developing a feel for my playing senses."

Meanwhile, Australians Adam Scott and Greg Chalmers earned their best finishes for the 2018 US season.

Scott made good on his goal to play the weekend rounds under par, following his Saturday 67 with a 69 on day four to finish at one over and tied for 13th.

Left-hander Chalmers signed off in style with a 67, sharing 17th at two over.

With agencies