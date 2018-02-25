News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sergio socks it to rival with shoeless shot
Sergio socks it to rival with shoeless shot

American Jessica Korda wins Honda LPGA in Thailand

AFP /

Chonburi (Thailand) (AFP) - American Jessica Korda fended off challengers to emerge victorious in the Honda LPGA tournament on Sunday with a strong performance in the final push that helped her hold onto her lead.

American Jessica Korda wins Honda LPGA in Thailand

American Jessica Korda wins Honda LPGA in Thailand

After a somewhat uneven start with two birdies and a bogey, Korda sank four birdies on the back nine including a 25-footer on the 17th hole to finish with a five-under-par 67.

Korda left the 72 holes at the Siam Country Club in Thailand's Chonburi province at 25-under, a new tournament record and also her fifth LPGA tour victory.

"I can't believe it, today was such a blur, I was just trying to make birdies. I tried to relax, but I was nervous," Korda told LPGA.com. "This was my first event, my rookie year. I played really, really well this week."

The 24-year-old, who is making her season debut after jaw surgery, pushed ahead of a four-way tie on the opening day of the $1.6 million purse tournament to card a 62 on day two.

During the third round she made five birdies on the back nine to make up for an early bogey and entered the final day with a four-stroke lead.

Korda crushed the hopes of local favourites the Jutanugarn sisters, though Moriya Jutanugarn managed to finish tied second with American player Lexi Thompson at 21-under.

Moriya was within a few strokes of Korda but a bogey on the 12th hole kept her just far enough out of the top.

Korda's own sister Nelly finished in a tie for 14th.

Thompson was able to climb back up the leaderboard with a stunning eight birdies on the final day of play.

Australia's Minjee Lee took third place with an 18-under for the course.

Back To Top