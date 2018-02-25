Kiwi Campbell beats Aussies at NZ PGA

New Zealand's Ben Campbell is out to make up for lost time after holding off a host of Australians to win the NZ PGA Championship.

A runner up in both the NZ PGA and NZ Open last year, Campbell went one better as he shot a closing 69 to finish at 18-under 266 and win by two shots from Victorians Ashley Hall (65) and Deyen Lawson (71) at Manawatu GC.

It was Campbell's first Australasian tour title and he will attempt to add to it at this week's NZ Open at Millbrook Resort near Queenstown.

Recent Vic Open winner Simon Hawkes of Tasmania (68) was a shot further back in fourth spot, one clear of Antonio Murdaca (SA) and Matthew Millar (ACT).

Campbell's maiden victory closes a chapter of his career marred by mysterious injuries which limited his playing schedule in 2015 and 2016.

"It was a pretty tough time; I spent a lot of money and was told a few times that I would never play golf again," added Campbell.

"I saw so many doctors trying to figure out what was wrong and I just kept not taking no for an answer. I stuck at it and saw light at the end of the tunnel.

"I have worked really hard to get where I am. Through my injury I pretty much had to start at rock bottom again so it's a pretty sweet feeling to get the win and get the monkey off my back."