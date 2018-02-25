Woods solid, Scott shoots up leaderboard

News

World No.4 Justin Thomas says his experience as a multiple PGA Tour winner gives him a significant final-round advantage over Honda Classic leader Luke List.

A winner of seven tour titles, Thomas is within striking distance of another at the Palm Beach Gardens event in Florida after a five-under-par 65 on day three left him a shot behind fellow American List.

List posted a 66 to climb to seven under, with world No.4 Thomas and former US Open winner Webb Simpson (66) sharing second at six under.

In-form Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who eagled the last hole for a round of 67, and Jamie Lovemark (68) are at five under in a tie for fourth.

Thomas, who claimed the $US10 million FedEx Cup title last year, believes big-hitting List will have more hurdles to overcome having never won a US Tour event.

"Not getting ahead of yourself," Thomas said, when asked the biggest hurdle a first-time winner faces.

"Not thinking about all the things that come with (victory). Not thinking how it's going to change your life or how bad you want to do it; it's just, it's difficult."

Meanwhile, 14-time major winner Tiger Woods is an outside hope of winning an 80th US Tour title after a 69 left him at even par.

Woods says his seven-shot deficit is not insurmountable at PGA National, which features a brutal three-hole stretch dubbed the 'Bear Trap', starting at the par-3 15th.

"I've got a shot; this is a tough golf course," Woods said, playing the third official event of his injury comeback from spinal fusion surgery.

"From what we've seen in the past, anything can happen the last four or five holes, so my job is to go out and post a (low score).

"I'll be far enough ahead that (the final group) will still have three or four holes to go when I'm done, and hopefully my number will be good enough."

Meanwhile, Adam Scott shot a 67 to improve to two over and jump up 38 spots to a tie for 21st.

Fellow Australian Greg Chalmers remained at five over after an even par 70.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy continued his struggles, plummeting to seven over after a 73 on Saturday.

