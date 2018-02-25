Englishmen Pepperell and Oliver Fisher lead Qatar Masters

Doha (AFP) - Two English players, Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell, lead the field heading into a final day at the Qatar Masters that could be complicated by rare rainstorms in Doha.

Fisher finished off Saturday's third round with four birdies in a row to post a seven under par 65.

Eddie Pepperell, who has been among the leaders throughout, finished with a 66 and both players will start Sunday on sixteen under par and two clear at the head of a congested leaderboard.

Pepperell was helped by two birdies in the final three holes.

"I would say that is my best round," he said. "I hit a lot of good shots."

Alone in third spot, and on 14 under par, is America's Sean Crocker, who shot a 67, his joint lowest round of the week.

It promises to be an exciting last day with 15 players within five shots of the leaders.

Also in the running are a group of five players on twelve under par, including Sweden's Marcus Kinhult and France's Gregory Havret.

Seven players are a shot further back including two Spaniards, Pablo Larrazabal and Gonzalez Fernandez-Castano.

The final round could be played in bad weather, with rain and storms forecast.