News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warnie's epic golfing achievement on the 16th at Augusta
Warne's epic golfing achievement at Augusta

Aussie Lawson surges into NZPGA lead

AAP /

Australia's Deyen Lawson has stormed to a share of the lead, firing a seven-under-par third-round 64 at the NZPGA Championship in Palmerston North.

Australia's Deyen Lawson has surged into a share of the lead at the NZPGA Championship.

Australia's Deyen Lawson has surged into a share of the lead at the NZPGA Championship.

Lawson was in a five-way tie for third at the halfway stage of the tournament, four strokes behind overnight leader Simon Hawkes at Manawatu Golf Club.

But while Hawkes carded a third round one-over 72 to slip down into a share of fifth, Lawson birdied six of his last seven holes to surge to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday along with New Zealand's Ben Campbell.

Campbell shot a four-under 67.

The pair hold a one-stroke lead over Canberra's Matthew Millar, with Queenslander Anthony Quayle a further two shots back in fourth.

New Zealander David Smail backed up his second round seven-under 64 with a third round 68 to join Hawkes in a tie for fifth.

Campbell, who finished runner-up at both the NZPGA Championship and the New Zealand Open last year, carded five birdies and a bogey in an eventful front nine.

Back To Top