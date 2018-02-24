Tiger Woods in the mix after superb front nine

Tiger Woods says there are enough positive signs from the first two rounds at the Honda Classic to suggest he can win the Florida event against all odds.

Tiger Woods will enter the third round of the Honda Classic just four shots off the pace.

On a windy day two at the brutal PGA National course, 14-time major winner Woods made just his second cut on the US PGA Tour since August 2015.

But unlike the first two events of his 2018 comeback from spinal fusion surgery he underwent last year, Woods will enter the third round at Palm Beach Gardens well in contention.

"I'm right in the ball game," Woods said on Friday.

Woods came within two of the lead on day two, but settled for a one-over-par 71 and at one over he sits four shots off halfway leaders Luke List (66) and Jamie Lovemark (69) at three under.

Former US Open winner Webb Simpson (72) is among a four-way tie for third at two under.

Having dropped to world No.544, former No.1 Woods' last victory came in 2013 - the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Since then, the 42-year-old has had multiple surgeries and didn't play the US Tour in 2016.

Last year, Woods missed the cut at Torrey Pines and withdrew injured from the European Tour's Dubai event before spending 10 months on the sidelines.

But Woods feels he's a chance of winning an 80th US Tour title.

"I'm right where I can win a golf tournament," Woods said.

"Four (shots) back, on this golf course with 36 holes to go, anybody can win this golf tournament right now. It's wide open.

Woods has shown flashes of his once-brilliant ball-striking, ranking third in the Honda Classic field for proximity to the hole on approach shots.

His short game has also been razor sharp, saving par 11 times on the 15 greens he has missed in the first two rounds.

"I've made some nice tweaks; I'm hitting the ball flush and I'm really controlling the (ball flight), especially here with the wind blowing this hard," Woods said.

"This is a difficult golf course right now. Making pars is a good thing. I've done that and I'm right there with a chance. I'm only four back with two difficult days to go."

Meanwhile, 2016 Honda Classic winner Adam Scott (72) and Greg Chalmers (71) were thrown a lifeline when tough conditions saw the 36-hole cut blow out to five over, allowing the Australian duo to sneak in on the number.