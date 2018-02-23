Adam Scott stumbles in PGA Florida event

Adam Scott has spectacularly thrown away his chances of joining the first-round lead at the Honda Classic.

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas has a share of the lead after the Honda Classic's first round.

On a windy day at Florida's difficult PGA National course, Scott made a meal of the par-3 15th and 17th only moments after coming within two of the lead.

Scott plummeted to a three-over-par 73 and will begin Friday's second round seven shots off the lead, set by Sweden's Alex Noren and former US Open winner Webb Simpson (66) at four under.

A shot back sits world No.4 Justin Thomas and he's joined in a share of third by Morgan Hoffmann, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes and former British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen (67).

Scott was surging up the leaderboard before finding the water hazard from the tee at the 15th and 17th, resulting in a double-bogey five and a triple-bogey six, respectively.

The former Masters winner likened the brutal par 3s to holes at a major championship, where a flawless shot is the only option.

"They are what I call 'holes of consequence', like the 12th at Augusta National where you have to stand up and hit a great shot because there is no bailing out," Scott told AAP.

"It's disappointing, but not the first time they've derailed me and probably won't be the last."

Scott squandered a solid chance to make a run at Noren and Webb, having rediscovered some of his ball-striking brilliance - hitting nine fairways from 14 and 13 greens in regulation.

"I like the way I hit the ball; there were some good signs," Scott said.

"I'm off the morning (on day two) so hopefully I can capitalise on some calmer conditions and get back to even par, but I'm going to have to have a good weekend."

Tiger Woods was solid on day one, balancing a double-bogey and another bogey with three birdies to post an even 70.

"I played hard today; it was difficult out there," Woods said after his round.

"I had to try and put the ball in the correct spots and there's interesting putts out there for us.

"It was like playing a British Open; I just had to grind it out all day and very happy with it."

Reigning US Masters winner Sergio Garcia dropped two shots during his 72 and is joined at two over by four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

Australian veteran Greg Chalmers also struggled during a 74.